Father accused of harboring murder suspect issues plea

DAYTON — A man accused of hiding his son, charged in a 2025 shooting death, has pleaded no contest.

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Danny Gladden Sr. pleaded no contest to obstructing justice (attempt), according to court records.

The charges of obstructing justice and aggravating menacing were dismissed.

While Dayton Police were investigating a May 2025 murder, they learned that Gladden was harboring his son, Danny Gladden Jr., in Columbus, as previously reported.

His son has been identified as a suspect in the deadly 2025 shooting of 19-year-old Darion Jones.

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Dayton officers were called to the area of W. Grand and Lexington Avenues in May 2025.

When they got to the scene, they found Jones’ body.

Court documents allege Jones was in the passenger seat of the car when he was shot in the back of the head by Danny Gladden Jr.

Gladden Jr. and another man are accused of coming back to the scene and trying to clean it with bleach.

In addition to hiding his son, Gladden Sr. also helped his son hide a rifle possibly used in the crime, according to court records.

Gladden Jr. has been indicted on two counts of murder as well as one count each of felonious assault (deadly weapon), felonious assault (serious physical harm), tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability.

He remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

Gladden Sr. is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20.

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