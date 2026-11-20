TIPP CITY, Ohio — An insurance company wants a federal judge to decide who gets the money from Ashley Flynn’s life insurance policy.

Her husband, Caleb Flynn, is serving a life sentence in prison for killing Ashley in their Tipp City home and staging the scene to look like a home invasion.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell covered the murder trial and dug into the court documents in the latest legal development in this case.

The newest venue for the latest legal development tied to Ashley Flynn’s murder is the U.S. District Court in Dayton.

Banner Life Insurance Company wants a federal judge to decide how to pay out a $100,000 life insurance policy for Ashley Flynn.

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We learned during Caleb Flynn’s murder trial that the policy had been in effect since March 2016 and that Caleb was the only beneficiary.

At the end of the trial, a jury convicted Caleb of murdering his wife.

State law, known as Ohio’s “Slayer Statute,” says a convicted murderer cannot financially benefit from a death they caused.

In their filing, the insurer’s lawyers write at one point, “Ohio’s so-called ‘Slayer Statute’ bars Caleb from receiving the proceeds” of that life insurance policy.

Banner wants to deposit the $100,000 from the policy with the court and have a federal judge decide who gets the money.

The court filing says Ashley’s sister, Kayla, told Banner about her sister’s death four days after the murder and told the insurer she intended to submit a claim for the money from her sister’s life insurance policy, since she and her husband have custody of Ashley and Caleb’s two daughters, their nieces.

Banner’s lawyers write, at one point, “justice and equity dictate that Banner should not be subject to the disputes, or potential disputes, among defendants as to the proceeds.”

The lawyers ask the court at another point to order Ashley’s family and Caleb’s parents and brother “to litigate all matters relevant to the proceeds and the policy amongst themselves ...”

We’ll work to keep track of this case at the Federal Courthouse in Dayton and let you know what happens.

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