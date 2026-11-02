Few rain showers possible on Monday

DAYTON — Good late evening to you on this Sunday. Nice to see just a little bit of rain out there for the first time in a couple weeks. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you to bring you up to speed on the forecast.

Tonight

A couple showers will persist into the overnight with lows in the middle 50s. This will not be significant and in some cases will not be enough to even add up to being measurable.

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As we go back to work and school on Monday a few light rain showers may pass by. No washouts expected here, but this will be a rather gloomy day in general.

Monday

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As we move into Tuesday we find a very warm day with highs in the middle 70s and breezy conditions. No weather issues are expected for those heading tot he polls. Winds will gust between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Tuesday

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