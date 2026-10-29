FilmDayton seeks new location after being unexpectedly told to leave Dayton Mall site

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A local nonprofit is now looking for a new home after they say they had three days to leave their space at the Dayton Mall after four years of being there.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to FilmDayton on Thursday. They say they did not see this coming tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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“We know that there are over 200 people in the Miami Valley making their living from film. We want to make sure that they feel connected,” Lisa Grigsby, of FilmDayton, said.

That goal is now more challenging for the nonprofit after being told they must move out of the space on the second floor of the Dayton Mall.

“The new owners of the mall said, you know, [that] we are not a retail-facing business, but they didn’t want us here,” Grigsby said. “You know, we thought we were at least good through December.”

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