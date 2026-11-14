Fire causes substantial damage at Ohio’s historic Rockefeller Building

CLEVELAND — A historic building in northern Ohio suffered damage after a fire broke out on the sixth floor.

The call came in around 1 p.m. to the Rockefeller Building in downtown Cleveland on Superior Avenue, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

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About 50 firefighters from 10 companies responded. Officials said the interior damage was substantial.

WOIO’s crew on the scene could see water coming through the windows and could hear glass shattering.

K&D, which bought the building in 2026, said in a social media post that the fire occurred in an elevator shaft while crews were performing interior demolition work.

All personnel were safe and accounted for, and the fire was under control.

Area roads near West Superior and West Sixth were closed during the response, but have since been reopened.

The fire remains under investigation.

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