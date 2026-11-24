UPDATE: 3 injured after fire destroys Champaign Co. home

Photo contributed by Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department (via Facebook)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 5:16 P.M.

Three people were injured after a house fire in Champaign County early Monday.

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The Rosewood Fire Department responded around 6:04 a.m. to a reported fire at the 5200 block of Woodville Pike, according to Rosewood fire officials.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department said in a social media post that the house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived

Medics transported three people to an area hospital with burn injuries, fire officials told News Center 7.

The home is destroyed.

Estimated cost of damages is about $285,000.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

-INITIAL STORY-

A fire destroyed a home in Champaign County early Monday.

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The Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department said in a social media post that the fire happened in the 5200 block of Woodville Pike.

TRENDING STORIES:

The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to fire officials.

Photos posted on social media show firefighters dealing with the fire and thick smoke.

The home is a total loss.

All occupants made it out of the house.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this story.

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