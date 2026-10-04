Fire destroys home near Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON — An early morning fire destroyed a home near Dayton Children’s Hospital on Sunday.

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Firefighters responded after midnight to the 600 block of Hart Street.

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Two iWitness7 reporters each sent videos of the fire.

They show firefighters extinguishing a fully engulfed house fire.

Photos from our news crew show that the home has been demolished.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to determine if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this story.

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