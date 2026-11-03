Firefighter dies while battling house fire, another seriously injured

Stock photo of a firefighter working to extinguish a blaze. An Ohio Firefighter died, and another was injured while battling a house fire Monday night.

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — An Ohio Firefighter died, and another was injured while battling a house fire Monday night.

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City of North Royalton Mayor Paul Marnecheck II shared in a press release that the North Royalton fire department suffered the loss of one of its own Monday night.

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While battling a house fire in Broadview Heights, two firefighters suffered extensive injuries, according to the city.

One of the firefighters’ injuries was fatal, while the other firefighter is in serious but stable condition.

The fire happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of West Royalton Rd, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the fallen firefighter and his family, as well as our injured firefighter and his family. I ask our community to join me in keeping our firefighters and their families in your hearts and prayers, while respecting their privacy,” Mayor Marnecheck said in the press release.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson issued the following statement regarding the incident:

We join the residents of North Royalton in mourning the loss of a member of their city fire department and pray for the swift recovery of his injured colleague. We are incredibly fortunate to have brave men and women who are willing to put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe. When one of these public servants falls, the entire public safety community shoulders the grief, no matter which uniform they wear. They deserve our respect and gratitude, especially when they make the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf. — Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson

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