Firefighter killed while battling house fire identfied

NORTH ROYALTON — The Mayor of North Royalton has identified the firefighter who was killed and another who was seriously injured while battling a house fire earlier this week.

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While fighting a fire around 8 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of West Royalton Rd, two North Royalton firefighters sustained extensive injuries, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

One firefighter died, and another one was in serious but stable condition.

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In a press release shared on social media, City of North Royalton Mayor Paul Marnecheck II identfied the fireighter that was killed at 36-year-old Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Milligan of Seven Hills.

Milligan served with the North Royalton Fire Department since August 2016, according to the press release.

The press release states that Milligan had “aspirations of moving up in ranks”, having recently signed up for a future Fire Lieutenant Promotional Exam.

He is survived by his Wife, Laura, and their two young children.

The other firefighter who was injured, identfied as 38-year-old Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Protsman of Parma, is expected to recover.

Protsman has served with the Fire Department since May 2021. He suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition. He also served as a member of the United States Air Force Reserves.

“Anyone who knows a firefighter, knows they belong to a kindred brotherhood. They are not merely coworkers, they are family, living and working together to serve our residents. Milligan and Protsman were doing just that, alongside their brothers, while battling a house fire in Broadview Heights last night, as part of mutual aid. Our thoughts and prayers are with Milligan, as well as Protsman, and their families. Each time our firefighters, and police officers, set foot in the station, their day is uncertain, and we know this all too well and are indebted to the sacrifices they make each day on our behalf. I ask our community to join me in keeping our firefighters, and their families in our hearts and prayers, while respecting their privacy during this difficult time.” — City of North Royalton Mayor Paul Marnecheck II

A GoFundMe was set up to support Milligan’s Family during this time.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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