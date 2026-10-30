Firefighters respond to farm machinery, barn fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a farm equipment fire in Clark County early Friday morning.

Crews were called to Moorefield Road around 12:28 a.m., according to a Clark County dispatcher.

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The dispatcher could not confirm what type of farm machinery was on fire.

A barn nearby the machinery also caught on fire, the dispatcher said, but it has since been put out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

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