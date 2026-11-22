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DAYTON — Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out early Sunday morning in Dayton.

Crews were called to the intersection of West Fairview and Marie Avenue around 2:48 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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No injuries have been reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this story.

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