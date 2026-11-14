Firefighters battle fire in Huber Heights neighborhood

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Fire Department is on the scene of a reported structure fire early Saturday morning.
Crews were called to the 7300 block of Rustic Woods Avenue around 12:12 a.m., according to a Huber Heights Dispatcher.
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Additional information was not readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.
We will continue to follow this story.
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