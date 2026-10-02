Firefighters battle house fire in Montgomery Co

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Jefferson Township.

Firefighters were called to the 120 block of Calumet Lane before 4 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is headed to the scene. She’ll have more on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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The dispatcher said the home was fully involved at the time crews arrived on the scene.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene sees flames shooting out of the roof of a home.

They also said a power line was down near the home that is in flames.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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