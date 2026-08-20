Firefighters evacuate family due to high water in Beavercreek neighborhood

Water rescue Research Blvd in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters evacuated a family in a Greene County neighborhood due to high water.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is checking conditions as part of Storm Center 7 team coverage LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Our news crew was at the scene when firefighters rescued a family along Research Boulevard.

Beavercreek Township Captain Andrew Brewer said that they’ve dealt with flooding since the rain arrived around midnight on Thursday.

“We’ve had multiple vehicles stuck; we’ve had to make a few rescues of people stuck in the roadways, most notably on Research Boulevard,” he said.

Brewer said they’ve had several calls for flooded homes and flooded basements.

“A few isolated homes had not only flooded roadways, but their homes had a foot-plus of water inside,” he said.

Brewer said the people evacuated are safe.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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