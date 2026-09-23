Firefighters free ‘Moose’ trapped in car

CLEVELAND — Two Ohio firefighters rescued a ‘Moose’ that was trapped in a car.

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The Cleveland Division of Fire shared on social media that two of their firefighters made an unusual rescue on Tuesday.

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A dog owner drove to Cleveland Fire Station 42 looking for help when their 50-pound Australian Kelpie, Moose, had become trapped beneath the front seat of the car.

Dog Rescued From Car Cleveland (Cleveland Division of Fire)

Moose was going after a “doggie bag” of restaraunt leftovers when he got stuck.

Luckily, two firefighters were able to carefully extricate Moose unharmed.

“It’s not every day you rescue a Moose…" the fire division said in its post. “You never know what the day will bring.”

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