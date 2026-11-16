Firefighters investigate vehicle fire near Kettering Health Main Campus

KETTERING — The Kettering Police and Fire Department are investigating a vehicle fire near Kettering Health Main Campus.

Crews were called to the intersection of W. Stroop Road and Southern Boulevard around 7:30 a.m., according to a Kettering Dispatcher.

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Everyone made it out of the vehicle, and no injuries were reported, the dispatcher said.

A News Center 7 viewer sent in a video of the SUV fully engulfed with all four car doors open.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this story.

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