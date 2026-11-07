Firefighters respond to fire in Jefferson Township neighborhood

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Jefferson Township early Saturday morning.
First responders were called to the 200 block of Lawncrest Avenue just before 5:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher confirmed that the home was occupied at the time of the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
We will continue to follow this story.
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