Firefighters respond to fire in Jefferson Township neighborhood

red lights on top of Fire engine Stock

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Jefferson Township early Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Lawncrest Avenue just before 5:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that the home was occupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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