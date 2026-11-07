Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

Fire hose on the bumper of the fire truck,Fire hose nozzle.

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of Xenia Avenue just before 4 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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No injuries have been reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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