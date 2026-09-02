Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Wednesday.

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The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. at the 20 block of Edgar Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center sergeant.

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The sergeant told News Center 7 that the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.

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