Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Riverside

Firefighters responded to a fire in a mobile home park in Riverside on Monday morning.

Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Firefighters responded to a fire in a mobile home park in Riverside on Monday morning.

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Around 9:08 a.m., Riverside Fire crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of Bomarc Street on reports of a mobile home fire, according to a spokesperson for the Riverside Fire Department.

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The spokesperson confirmed that no one was inside the mobile home when crews arrived.

One neighboring trailer did sustain minor heat damage, according to the spokesperson.

The State Fire Marshall also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.

The fire is out at this time. Crews remain on scene while they complete their investigations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

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