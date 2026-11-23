WEST MILTON — UPDATE @ 10:50 P.M.

Several firefighters responded to a reported fire in Miami County on Sunday.

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The fire was reported in the 20 block of N. Miami Street at around 9:15 p.m., according to Miami County dispatchers.

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Photos from our news crew show several fire trucks and police cruisers at the scene.

A West Milton Police officer told News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky that the fire started inside the second floor of the Pearson House Restaurant.

He said the second floor was engulfed. Everyone got out safely. No one was injured.

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

News Center 7 contacted the West Milton Fire Department to learn what caused the fire and to determine the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

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