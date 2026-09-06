Firefighters respond to shed fire in Montgomery County

Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a shed fire in Montgomery County on Sunday.

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Around 12:13 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Ashburton Drive in Washington Township on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The sergeant confirmed that a standalone shed is on fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

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