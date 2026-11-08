Firefighters respond to structure fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Clark County on Sunday morning.
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Bethel Township Fire crews were dispatched on Sunday morning to the 160 block of Andrews Lane on reports of a structure fire, according to a Clark County Dispatcher.
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Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews on scene report fire coming from the roof and multiple fire trucks on scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story.
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