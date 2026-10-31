Firefighters respond to structure fire in Trotwood

Stock photo of a fire truck. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Trotwood on Saturday.

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Trotwood on Saturday.

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Around 2:56 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2000 block of Thimble Creek Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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No injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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