First female Eagle Scout recognized at local city council meeting

Photo provided by the Brookville BSA Girls Troop 5047 via Facebook.

BROOKVILLE — A local community’s first female Eagle Scout was recognized at a city council meeting last night.

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The Brookville BSA Girls Troop 5047 shared on social media that Brookville’s very first female Eagle Scout was recognized by city officials at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

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“A huge thanks to Mayor Chuck Letner, Fire Chief Fletcher, and Police Chief Jerome for a special recognition to Brookville’s very first female Eagle Scout, Erin Moler,” the Troop’s post read.

Moler had the full support of her troop during the council meeting.

“We’re extremely blessed to have such great support from our city leaders. Little moments like this are the building blocks for creating confident and strong young adults within our community,” the post read.

The Brookville Police Department also shared a post on social media congratulating Moler.

“Congratulations to Erin Moler, Brookville’s FIRST female Eagle Scout! We are so proud of you and your accomplishments!” the post read.

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