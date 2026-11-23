Flames, smoke fill sky after barn fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — People saw flames and smoke fill the sky from a barn fire in Greene County on Sunday night.

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Firefighters responded just before 9 p.m. to the 7900 block of Mount Holly Road for a barn fire, according to Greene County dispatchers.

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An iWitness7 viewer sent a photo showing flames and smoke filling the sky outside Waynesville.

Matthew Shaw said the fire was on Mount Holly Road.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and whether anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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