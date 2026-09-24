The Foodbank Inc. partners with CareSource for massive food giveaway

Approximately 2,000 people gathered at Welcome Stadium today for The Foodbank Inc.’s largest drive-thru food donation event.

The Foodbank Inc. partners with CareSource for massive food giveaway

Approximately 2,000 people gathered at Welcome Stadium today for The Foodbank Inc.’s largest drive-thru food donation event.

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Lines of cars wrapped around the stadium parking lot and stretched down Edwin C. Moses Boulevard as community members lined up for assistance.

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The drive-thru distribution was held as part of Hunger Action Month, an initiative dedicated to bringing attention to families struggling to afford groceries.

“We’ve been having our Montgomery County mass food distribution at UD Arena, Welcome Stadium, for many, many years now. We do appreciate their support in providing this menu to help us serve our neighbors,” Sade Oyeyemi, marketing lead at The Foodbank Inc., said.

The Foodbank Inc. partnered with CareSource to stage the mass distribution in Montgomery County. This time they doubled up on the number of volunteers.

“We’ve got over 125 CareSource volunteers here today, in addition to our friends from SICSA. They brought, I think, about 20 volunteers as well,” Jesse Reed, senior director with Life Services Ohio at CareSource, said.

Pet owners also received assistance during the event. Janie Davis with SICSA brought 14,000 pounds of supplies to ensure animals were fed.

Five Rivers Health was also there with their mobile clinic.

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