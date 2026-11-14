Former Dayton Children’s technician learns punishment on multiple rape charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A man accused of raping minors has pleaded guilty.

41-year-old Kenneth Holycross III pleaded guilty to 3 counts of rape, 2 counts of gross sexual imposition, and 2 counts of sexual battery on Oct. 20, according to the Miami County Court of Common Pleas.

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Holycross III was sentenced to 36.5 years to life in prison. He will also be subjected to mandatory probation for five years after his release.

These incidents took place between November 2025 and May 2026.

As previously reported, Holycross was arrested by Miami County Sheriff’s deputies on May 20.

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The victims were below the age of 13, according to court documents.

Holycross was previously employed in positions in which he had authority over minors, the sheriff’s office said.

A LinkedIn account that appeared to belong to Holycross states that he had worked as a Mental Health Technician at Dayton Children’s.

News Center 7 had reached out to reached out to Dayton Children’s, who responded:

“Kenneth Holycross III is no longer employed at Dayton Children’s. We are working closely with investigators and are not aware of any incident that occurred at Dayton Children’s.”

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