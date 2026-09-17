Former Dayton Dragons player named Midwest League’s ‘Top MLB Prospect’

DAYTON — A former Dayton Dragons player has been named the Midwest League’s (MWL) “Top MLB Prospect.”

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Catcher Alfredo Duno was named the MWL’s all-star catcher and the league’s top major league prospect, according to a Dragons spokesperson.

He spent the first three months of the 2026 season with the Dragons.

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This marks the third time in the last five years a Dragons player was named the MWL’s top MLB prospect.

Elly De La Cruz was awarded the same honor in 2022, and Edwin Arroyo was selected in 2023.

Austin Kearns was named as the MWL’s best MLB prospect in 2000. He shared the honor with Peoria’s Albert Pujols, the spokesperson said.

Duno appeared in 65 games for the Dragons this season. He hit .260 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs.

He is the second Dayton catcher to be selected as a full-season All-Star since the team’s inaugural season back in 2000. That went to Braxton Whitehead.

The Dragons won the First Half East Division Title and advanced to their first-ever trip to the Midwest League Championship Series.

Dayton’s Alfredo Duno was selected as the Midwest League’s top prospect for the 2026 season. 🌟



Duno was also selected as the catcher on the MWL all-star team. pic.twitter.com/gkjoL79VRI — Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) September 16, 2026

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