MIAMI COUNTY — A former firefighter who pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography charges learns his sentence.

23-year-old Austin Johnson of Troy was indicted on eight counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and two counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a Minor or Impaired Person in May, according to a previous report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

On October 13, Johnson pleaded guilty to four counts of illegal use of a Minor or Impaired Person in nudity-oriented material or Impaired Person and one count of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, according to Miami County Court of Common Pleas records.

On Monday, Johnson was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail, according to court records.

He is also ordered to register as a Tier II Sex Offender for 25 years, every 180 days.

Once he is released from jail, he will receive five years of probation.

Johnson was a firefighter with the Miami Valley Fire District. He was placed on unpaid leave in March when the fire district found out about the multiple indictments, a spokesperson with the department said.

He resigned from the Miami Valley Fire District in May, the department said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group