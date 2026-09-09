Former Ohio missionary admits to sexually abusing children in Haiti

An Ohio man has admitted to sexually abusing children in Haiti. Jeriah Mast traveled to Haiti over 30 times between 2002 and 2019.

MILLERSBURG — An Ohio man has admitted to sexually abusing children in Haiti.

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Jeriah Mast, 44, of Millersburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with minors, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

He traveled to Haiti over 30 times between 2002 and 2019 with the organization Christian Aid Ministries, as previously reported.

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The DOJ says that Mast “preyed on vulnerable children” while working as a missionary in Haiti.

“His guilty plea to multiple counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with minors reflects both the severity of his crimes and our unwavering commitment to holding U.S. citizens accountable when they exploit children abroad,” said Tysen Duva, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This type of predatory conduct — committed by someone entrusted with missionary work — represents a profound betrayal of trust, and today’s plea is an important step toward justice for the many victims harmed by Mast’s actions.”

HSI Cleveland investigated the case with assistance from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for December.

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