Former softball coach facing more than 100 additional voyeurism, child porn charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A former high school softball coach is now facing more than 100 new charges related to sex crimes involving children.

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A Montgomery County grand jury reindicted James Grubbs on 72 additional counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and 36 additional counts of voyeurism.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office told News Center 7 that the charges stem from an SD card that was found in Grubbs’s home.

“It was turned over to Germantown Police who obtained a search warrant and discovered 36 additional videos of the same minor as before, in varying states of nudity,” a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said.

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He was originally indicted on nearly four dozen charges in July.

As previously reported, Grubbs was a softball coach at Valley View Schools.

The district put Grubbs on leave at the end of April for an investigation into allegations that he was sending inappropriate texts to one of his players.

He resigned that same day.

“That investigation revealed that the defendant coach had multiple exchanges with the minor victim, and in effect was grooming her,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. previously said.

Prosecutors revealed that once police got hold of Grubbs’ phone, the investigation changed and “morphed into additional charges.”

Montgomery County prosecutors said Grubbs installed hidden cameras and took images of other minor girls in what they described as “various states of nudity.”

Charging documents show this happened over a four-month period last year.

Prosecutors said those additional victims were known to Grubbs but were not related to Valley View local schools.

Grubbs is currently out on bond. He is set to appear in court next week.

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