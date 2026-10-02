Free appliance disposal available at Montgomery County facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local county is hosting its annual Appliance Amnesty Weekend, allowing residents to dispose of large appliances free of charge.

The Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility is accepting refrigerators, air conditioners, water heaters, and stoves, according to a spokesperson.

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The event will continue on Oct. 2 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents can bring their appliances to the Montgomery County Solid Waste District in Moraine, located on Encrete Lane, with proof of residency.

“Appliance Amnesty Weekend gives Montgomery County residents an easy and responsible way to properly dispose of unwanted appliances,” Commission President Carolyn Rice said.

Rice said that this opportunity provides residents a chance to clear out unwanted items.

A licensed technician will be on site to safely remove and dispose of refrigerants such as Freon.

Microwaves, small countertop appliances, and outdoor grills are not a part of this program, but will be accepted with a small fee.

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