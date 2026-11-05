Freezing temperatures possible across the Valley

A freezing warning going into effect for the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Get ready for a reality check. Temperatures are about to drop even more with a second cold front. This front will slide through the Miami Valley tomorrow reinforcing the colder air.

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Temperatures are about to drop below average for a short period of time. Overnight low temperatures will be noticeably cooler.

Forecast High Temperatures

High temperatures are forecast in the low to middle 50s beginning Friday and lingering through Monday. Overnight low temperatures are dropping into the 30s. In fact, low temperatures Sunday morning will push near freezing.

Saturday will bring the coolest afternoon high, Sunday will bring the cooldest morning low.

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Average high temperatures sit around 57 degrees this time of year. That number obviously drops through the upcomings weeks and does so quickly.

Climate Prediction Center Outlook

With that said, the Climate Predicition Center give the Miami Valley a high probability of staying above average through the middle of the month. The average may drop, but high stay above this number. So, keep in mind the it will still be “cool”.

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