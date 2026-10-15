Gas prices jump back above $4 a gallon despite state tax holiday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Gas prices have jumped back above $4 a gallon just over a week after the state’s gas tax holiday went into effect.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to a gas expert on the jump in prices. He says gas tax holidays are really just a band-aid to a bigger issue tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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Drivers like Kenneth Madison are taking notice of the jump in prices, with many stations in the Miami Valley showing $4.19 a gallon.

“They gave us the gas tax, and look, gas prices still where they at,” Madison said.

He’s talking about the state’s gas tax holiday. It went into effect earlier this month, knocking off about 38 cents a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, called gas tax suspensions a “band-aid.”

“If it wasn’t for the tax suspension, you’d be paying what Michigan is probably close to $4.60 or $4.70 a gallon,” De Haan said.

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