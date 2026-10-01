Gas prices in Ohio will drop by nearly 40 cents under new tax holiday

The current average for gas in Georgia is $4.19 a gallon. Diesel is $6.24 a gallon, according to AAA.

Ohioans will start seeing gas prices drop by almost 40 cents a gallon.

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Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a state gas sales tax holiday into law today.

“I fill up every two days; it costs me about, it’s like $60 every two days,” Leia Hoeflich said.

Hoeflich commutes from Columbus to Dayton for work every day.

“It’s hurting me a lot with how high the gas is right now,” she said.

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She knows as well as anyone when it comes to gas prices; dollars don’t go as far as they used to.

“The gas is ridiculous right now. For almost $5 a gallon, it’s crazy,” Dorien Wood said.

Dewine signed a bill from a Miami Valley state lawmaker into law, eliminating the state’s gas tax temporarily.

It will take about 38 cents off a gallon of regular and 47 cents off a gallon of diesel for three months.

“Truckers need it. I need it because I’m out here DoorDashing,” William Green said.

Gas tax revenue gets divided up between the state and local governments and can only be used for road and bridge projects.

Dewine was against a similar proposal a state lawmaker floated in the spring because of what that plan would have meant for lost tax revenue.

But the governor changed his tune and signed this plan, which will move $725 million in surplus from the general revenue fund to cover lost tax revenue.

“I mean, if it makes the gas cheaper, then that’s great,” Hoeflich said.

“I hope it lasts longer or some things change. Because we’re hurting out here, and gas, that moves the country. And when gas is high, it hurts the country a lot,” Green said.

State lawmakers put an emergency clause on this bill, which means a bill becomes law as soon as the governor signs it.

But this plan has a three-day grace period for suppliers and retailers to adjust.

Drivers have to start seeing those savings by Sunday.

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