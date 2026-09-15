Gas prices to rise amid Middle East conflict

A fuel pump at a Wawa gas station in Aston, Pennsylvania, US, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

US Gas Prices Surge Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Gas prices have risen again following more conflict in the Middle East.

The state average is $4.14 for regular gas and $6.12 for diesel, according to AAA.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have gas prices throughout the Miami Valley LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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A week ago, across the state, the average price for regular gas was $3.89. Diesel was priced at nearly $5.90.

A scheduled meeting between Iran and other Gulf states was postponed indefinitely on Monday.

The meeting was going to focus on the Strait of Hormuz.

AAA says that problems with the Strait have pushed crude oil prices to the $100 per barrel range.

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