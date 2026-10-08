Gem City Market seeks to boost sales to ensure long-term survival

DAYTON — Board members are trying to get more regular shoppers at Gem City Market after noticing sales have decreased.

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“We showed the community that right now, our sales are down. And if sales continue to go down while we are having a gap between fundraising, we are going to lose the store. So we have to get ourselves up. We need people to re-engage,” Alicia Simmons, board treasurer, said.

Gem City board members are telling shoppers that spending $25 a week can go a long way to keep the market open.

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“We’re having a retreat on Monday to come together to figure out the next steps, right? What does sustainability look like in this area, how do we re-imagine the store and reintroduce it to our community in a way that we can keep it here, not just for another three years, but the next 30 years,” Simmons said.

Board members have heard some people criticize prices, saying that’s the reason why sales are down.

“We’re working on our prices. I think if people come in and shop, they’re gonna see that when it comes to the staples, we’re pretty much on par with Kroger or anybody else,” Amaha Sellassie, board president, said.

Unlike big box stores, anyone can become a member at Gem City Market, providing input into the direction of the store.

“We’ve been open for five years; some things have worked, some things have not worked ... let’s gather all that data and see, like what it really is,” Sellassie said.

Board members have noticed a spike in sales since the members’ meeting, but having continuous support from this community is their key to longevity.

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