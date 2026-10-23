Gift of a Lifetime: Family gets keys to new home through Habitat for Humanity

Taveon and Lindsey Staten are new homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio — A family got one of the biggest gifts anyone could give them: the keys to their brand-new home after months of hard work.

Habitat for Humanity offers low- to moderate-income families the chance to purchase a home with 0% interest.

These homes are built with the help of hundreds of volunteers, including future homeowners.

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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett was there and spoke to the family and volunteers.

Some of these volunteers built this house right outside their school.

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Students from Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center helped put the home together for new homeowners, Taveon and Lindsey, and they were able to use skills they learned in their carpentry class.

“So, we do minimal book work, but we do enough so we’re safety certified, but what I like about our instructor is he wants us to learn hands-on,” said Carson Doogs, Springfield-Clark CTC student.

He said their portion of the project nearly took him and his classmates the entire school year to build.

“It was a lot of learning, a lot of fixing, and it’s a wonderful home,” Doogs said. “So, we took a lot of time on it, but it’s good, strong build.”

Superintendent Michelle Patrick said this partnership with Habitat for Humanity was three years in the making.

She said when the students found out they’d be helping Taveon and Lindsey build their home, and they were amazed.

“They actually told me today when I walked through with them how incredible it was to know that,” Patrick said. “This family is gonna receive this home, and they put in sweat equity themselves.”

Taveon Staten, the new homeowner, said it was great seeing everyone come together to help build their new home. He even helped build their garage as a part of their required volunteer hours.

“But I had some great people there along the way to help me out,” he said. “So, I had a lot of fun helping work on it.”

Doogs said it feels good as a student to know all of their hard work paid off.

“It’s accomplishing; it feels good to be a part of the community and know it’s local and it’s going to somebody that is going to treat the house well and actually use it and be thankful for it,” Doogs said.

The Staten family is set to move into their new home soon.

They said they’re most excited to host holidays there and have a place for their son to run around.

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