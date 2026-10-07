Gov. DeWine urges voter participation ahead of major state elections

CEDARVILLE — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel visited Cedar Cliff Local Schools in Greene County to observe a student fitness challenge in action.

The event at the Cedarville school district comes as Ohio voters begin casting ballots in the midterm election and a state gas tax holiday takes effect.

Following the visit, DeWine discussed several state topics, including upcoming political events and his attendance at a recent funeral for a Haitian college student.

Tressel brought the activity program to the school to promote healthy habits among students.

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DeWine spoke about the purpose behind the event.

“They’re a lot of fun, but I think you know there’s a real message in there about taking care of yourself, getting enough sleep, eating the right food, challenging yourself,” DeWine said.

The visit followed DeWine’s attendance at the funeral of Pierre Damas Bel, a Haitian college student who lost his Temporary Protected Status. Bel’s family stated that he took his own life after facing difficulties when placed on an ankle monitor by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

DeWine explained why he and his wife chose to attend the service.

“Fran and I wanted to go there to tell Pierre’s mom and dad that we were very sorry for their, their great loss,” DeWine said.

DeWine also shared a personal experience with loss, noting the death of his 22-year-old daughter.

“We lost our daughter Becky. She was 22, and we just felt for them and we just wanted to be there to give them any kind of comfort that we could,” DeWine said.

The governor also addressed questions regarding political events following a recent Miami Valley visit by President Donald Trump.

With Trump expected to return to Ohio next week, DeWine stated he was uncertain if he would attend upcoming rallies.

Voting in the Ohio midterm election is already underway.

Voters across the state will decide key contests, including local issues, a U.S. Senate race and the election for governor to succeed DeWine at the end of his term.

DeWine urged state residents to participate in the election.

“We just encourage them to vote because one of the things we know is that in non-presidential election matters, there just aren’t as many people who vote,” DeWine said. “They just don’t vote. These are very important races.”

Additionally, DeWine commented on a state gas tax holiday that took effect this week.

He stated that while state officials have limited control over fuel prices, he hopes the tax holiday offers financial relief to Ohio residents.

@2026 Cox Media Group