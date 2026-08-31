Gov. Mike Braun surveys storm damage in Indiana

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Governor Mike Braun arrived in Connersville on a National Guard helicopter.

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He spoke in Fayette County about the storm damage he’s surveyed today.

Everything from damage from hurricane-force winds, more than one tornado, and then the historic flooding we saw here in the Whitewater Valley — impacting communities including Wayne and Fayette counties.

This was a storm system that had statewide impact.

News Center 7 asked the governor, as he’s toured the state, if there’s one thing that’s stuck out to him.

He said it’s the total response he’s seen in the recovery effort — local, state, federal aid, private agencies and Hoosiers helping Hoosiers.

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“A lot of it’s had to do with the unsung heroes within the local community that were out there helping neighbors, literally, the next day. And it makes me proud to be leading a state like Indiana, and we should all take pride in that,” Braun said.

As News Center 7 previously reported last week, President Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Indiana from the storms and flooding since Aug. 11.

That means FEMA disaster assistance is available to the state of Indiana to help storm recovery.

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