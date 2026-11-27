COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Kalel Mullings #20 of the Michigan Wolverines is stopped short of the goal line by Cody Simon #0 and Lathan Ransom #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Governors Mike DeWine and Gretchen Whitmer have made their annual bet ahead of the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday.

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In a social media post, DeWine said he was so confident that the Buckeyes will win this weekend that he’s putting up an Ohio Proud Holiday Box from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

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The box contains products from places like Marsha’s Buckeyes, Hays Orchard & Cider Mill, and C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods.

“But I have a feeling it’ll stay right here in Ohio after a Buckeye victory,” DeWine wrote.

The greatest rivalry in college football is al❌ost here, so it's ti❌e for our yearly wager, Governor Whit❌er!🏈



I’❌ so confident Ohio State will win on Saturday, I'm putting an Ohio Proud Holiday Box fro❌ @ohioagriculture on the line! It's full of Ohio products fro❌ places… pic.twitter.com/pn66N3R6V4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 25, 2026

Whitmer responded to DeWine’s post on Friday, saying she’ll wager a basket of Michigan cherry goodies.

You’re on, @GovMikeDeWine and I can’t wait for the Wolverines to bring home another W. I’ll wager a basket of Michigan cherry goodies. Go blue! https://t.co/Ug6Ndpdxit — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 27, 2026

The Buckeyes and Wolverines face off at noon on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

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