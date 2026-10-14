Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting father in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of shooting his father has been formally charged.

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A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Jamaree Williams, 24, on two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records filed on Wednesday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Riverview Avenue on reports of a shooting around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 4.

An affidavit and statement of facts initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court state that Williams told responding officers that he had shot a man. Police later told News Center 7 that the victim was his 54-year-old father.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and a head laceration. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was found in the front yard of the home.

Williams was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He remains held there on a $200,000 bond.

He’s due back in court next week.

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