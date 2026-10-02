Grand jury indicts man on murder for deadly Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Dayton last week.

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A Montgomery County grand jury indicted 32-year-old Laterell Turner, Jr. on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

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The charges stem from the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Braden Junkins on Huffman Avenue on Sept. 22.

Responding officers found Junkins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

An investigation led police to a residence in the first block of Centre Street, where they arrested Turner and 37-year-old Destanie McComb.

An affidavit and statement of facts filed initially in Dayton Municipal Court state Turner admitted to shooting Junkins after catching him breaking into his detached garage.

He then said he gave the handgun he used to his girlfriend.

McComb allegedly “furnished false information, which delayed the investigation” and admitted to hiding the gun in a bathroom, according to court records.

Turner remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

McComb’s case, where she faces tampering with evidence and obstructing justice charges, remains in Dayton Municipal Court at this time. She posted bail last week.

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