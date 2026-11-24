DAYTON — An 18-year-old woman is facing formal charges for allegedly assaulting her roommate.

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A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Jayla Knowles on two counts of felonious assault on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

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As previously reported, Knowles was initially charged in Dayton Municipal Court for allegedly assaulting her roommate with a knife earlier this month.

Dayton Police responded to reports of an assault at an apartment in the 4900 block of Woodman Park Drive on Nov. 14.

When they arrived, they found a female victim with a large cut on her upper lip that had just been stitched closed.

The victim told police that she got into an argument with Knowles. During it, Knowles allegedly pulled out a fixed-blade knife and slashed her across her face.

The victim was taken to a local emergency room for treatment by another person who was there when it happened.

Police found blood on the ground, consistent with the victim’s wound outside of the apartment.

They later arrested Knowles and found the knife in a laundry basket.

“After being given her Miranda warnings, Knowles admitted to the crime,” court records state.

Knowles remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

She’s expected in court next week.

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