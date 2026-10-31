Grand reopening held for local Kroger store

SPRINGFIELD — A local Kroger held a grand reopening event on Friday.

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City of Springfield Mayor Rob Rue and Commissioner Larry Ricketts attended the grand reopening of the Kroger on East Main Street on Friday.

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The City of Springfield shared a post on social media congratulating the team at the Kroger location.

“More than just a place to shop, our neighborhood grocery stores bring people together, provide jobs and build lasting relationships with the families they serve,” the post read. “Thank you, Kroger, for your continued investment in Springfield and for being such an important part of our community. We wish you continued success!”

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