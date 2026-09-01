Greene County village earns title as Ohio’s most charming small community

YELLOW SPRINGS — One of Greene County’s most popular small communities was selected as Ohio’s Most Charming Small Town.

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Yellow Springs earned the spot due to its bohemian vibes, excellent bookstores, artisan-focused pottery shops, and internationally-minded restaurants, according to afar.com.

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“There is such a variety of businesses, places, a lot of different artists,” Barbara Vandecreek of Yellow Springs said.

There must be 25,000 or fewer people living in a community for it to be considered for the “small town” list.

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