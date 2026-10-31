Gunshot victim arrives at hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound in Montgomery County on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded at around 3:43 p.m. to Kettering Health Dayton (formerly Grandview Hospital) to a report of a gunshot victim, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The person’s condition is currently unknown.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police to determine what led to the shooting and where it happened.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group