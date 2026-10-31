Gunshot victim arrives at hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound in Montgomery County on Saturday.
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Officers responded at around 3:43 p.m. to Kettering Health Dayton (formerly Grandview Hospital) to a report of a gunshot victim, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher sergeant.
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The person’s condition is currently unknown.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police to determine what led to the shooting and where it happened.
We will continue to follow this story.
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