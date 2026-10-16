Halloween festival returns this weekend; includes parade, costume contest

FAIRBORN — A local Halloween festival begins this weekend.

Fairborn will be hosting its Halloween Festival, starting on Friday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the latest information on the festival on News Center 7’s Daybreak

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The Spooktacular Costume Contest and parade will be held Friday night, according to Fairborn’s Parks and Recreation.

Judging for the costume contest will begin at 6 p.m.

The parade will begin at dusk on Central Avenue.

Winners for the costume contest will be announced at the Halloween Festival after the parade.

Each winner will receive a spooky-themed trophy.

The festival will also have over 80 food and craft vendors, carnival rides, a beer garden, musical entertainment, and more.

Trick-or-treating at each vendor will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m.

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