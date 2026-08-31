Hamilton West Side loses to Japan in Little League World Series 3rd Place game

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — Hamilton West Side’s Little League World Series run ended on Sunday.
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The Great Lakes team lost to Japan, 3-2, in the tournament’s third-place game.
Ohio lost to Nevada in the U.S. Championship on Saturday.
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The Great Lakes team led 2-0, but Japan scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Sou Koyama hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Bryson Williams threw an error on a throw to third base. Japan scored to tie it at 2-2.
Ayumu Hasegawa laid down a walk-off bunt single to win the game.
Curacao beat Nevada, 11-2, to win the Little League World Series title.
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