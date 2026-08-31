Hamilton West Side loses to Japan in Little League World Series 3rd Place game

(West Side Little League (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by West Side Little League (via Facebook)

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — Hamilton West Side’s Little League World Series run ended on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Great Lakes team lost to Japan, 3-2, in the tournament’s third-place game.

Ohio lost to Nevada in the U.S. Championship on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Great Lakes team led 2-0, but Japan scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sou Koyama hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Bryson Williams threw an error on a throw to third base. Japan scored to tie it at 2-2.

Ayumu Hasegawa laid down a walk-off bunt single to win the game.

Curacao beat Nevada, 11-2, to win the Little League World Series title.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]