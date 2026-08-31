Hamilton West Side loses to Japan in Little League World Series 3rd Place game

Hamilton West Side at Williamsport, PA Photo contributed by West Side Little League (via Facebook) (West Side Little League (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — Hamilton West Side’s Little League World Series run ended on Sunday.

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The Great Lakes team lost to Japan, 3-2, in the tournament’s third-place game.

Ohio lost to Nevada in the U.S. Championship on Saturday.

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The Great Lakes team led 2-0, but Japan scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sou Koyama hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Bryson Williams threw an error on a throw to third base. Japan scored to tie it at 2-2.

Ayumu Hasegawa laid down a walk-off bunt single to win the game.

Curacao beat Nevada, 11-2, to win the Little League World Series title.

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